28th annual Spring CommUnity Auction is Feb. 27-March 4
The Mason County Central Educational Foundation announced that its 28th annual Spring CommUnity Auction will start on Monday, Feb. 27.
The auction will again be held online this year, and bidding will begin at 4 p.m. on Feb. 27 and continue through 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.
The auction will features hundreds of items donated or sponsored by local businesses and community members.
Sporting items, housewares, toys, services, entertainment and more will be included in the online auction.
Proceeds benefit students and staff members at MCC.
View items and register as a bidder at the MCCEF’s new auction website at https://meccef.betterworld.org.