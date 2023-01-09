58th annual
Pentwater Juried Art & Craft Fair coming this summer
The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club announces the 58th annual Pentwater Juried Art & Craft Fair.
The fair will be held on Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the Village Green in downtown Pentwater.
To have a booth in the Juried Art & Craft Fair, all work must be original and of the artist’s own creation. Painting, pottery, jewelry, photography, weaving, clothing, sculpture and other media will be available.
Admission is free. There will be a refreshment stand on the Village Green. Event details, applications, and further information may be obtained by contacting the club at pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com or by visiting www.pentwaterjrwomensclub.com/ptwjuriedartandcraftfair.
More information is also available on the Pentwater Junior Women’s Club’s Facebook page.