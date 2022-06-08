AAUW estate sale is June 17-18 at
Ludington United Methodist Church
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold a fine goods estate sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 17 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.
The AAUW sale will feature items such as dishes, china, crystal, artwork, crafts, purses, jewelry, small kitchen appliances, linens and more.
The sale serves as a fundraiser for the Ludington-area AAUW branch, with all proceeds going to scholarships for local high school graduates.
This year, the sale will replace the used book sale previously held at Lakeview School.