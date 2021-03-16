Acrylic pour workshop return to LACA
“Chaotic” Mike Coleman is hosting another acrylic pour workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Participants of this one-day workshop will get two canvases to paint with their choice of available colors. Coleman will guide students on the popular abstract technique of acrylic pours.
The workshop is open to all levels of experience.
The cost of the workshop is $35 for LACA members and $40 for non-members. To register visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.
Advance registration is encouraged as the class is limited to just 12 students to allow for social distancing. Face masks must be worn at all times. Additional canvases and upgrades may be available for additional purchase depending on time left and availability of extra supplies.
Please dress in clothes you don’t mind getting paint on, as this workshop can get messy. Some aprons will be available on a first come, first served basis. Most paintings will be very wet and it is recommended to let them sit overnight and pick them up later in the week.