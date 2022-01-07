Activity packets
for kids, adults
available today
The Mason County District Library’s Fun Family Friday Activity packets are distributed every Friday at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
This week, Ludington Area Center for the Arts is providing the activity. Make something unique.
Please take only one activity packet each, as there are plenty of materials for the family.
Also, there is a packet for the grownups this week. Make a bookmark, decorate your planner, enjoy a few little treats.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Find out about the seasons, learn about winter holidays, explore world religions and cultures, learn about geography and history. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests.
Visit www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities. Check out the resources there available free to you and your child through the Library of Michigan.