AFFEW Earth Day celebration returns Saturday at Ludington UMC
AFFEW’s Earth Day celebration will make its comeback from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road.
The event will feature educational and informational booths, workshops, wildlife, outdoor activities, snacks, and information about how to help the planet.
The theme of the event is “Investing in Our Planet,” which is the same as the international theme for the holiday, which takes place the day before AFFEW’s celebration.
AFFEW’s Earth Day will include live animal demonstrations, outdoor walks, workshops about green investing and green burial practices, and more.
For information about how to sign up for a booth space, how to volunteer or for updates about Earth Day activities, visit www.affew.org.