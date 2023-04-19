AFFEW Earth Day celebration Saturday
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host its annual Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ludington United Methodist Church in, 5180 E. Bryant Road.
There will be a nature hike around the church property starting at 10 a.m.
The keynote presentation will be “A Conversation about Environmental Protection in Michigan” by Dave Dempsey and Lois DeBacker.
Dempsey is co-author of six conservation books, while DeBacker focuses on helping communities build resilience in the face of climate change while attending to racial justice.
The event will feature a live presentation on Michigan snakes by Jim McGrath of Nature Discovery, presentations about the effects of invasive species, and a look at the birds one can see while walking or biking around Ludington.
Dave Dister will give tours of U Dig It Community Garden.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.