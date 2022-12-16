AFFEW hosting home gardening workshop at Lakeshore Resource Network
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host a workshop about home gardening on a shoestring budget from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
Anyone who has ever wanted to transform a personal landscape into a pollinator garden, rain garden, or a meadow area to replace traditional landscapes is encouraged to take this hands-on workshop.
Sarah Pregitzer will demonstrate methods of propagating and planting natives that are cheap, easy and successful. She will talk about native seed collection and storage, site preparation, winter sowing and making seedballs.
Participants will receive information and materials to begin their own native garden transformation. Tickets are $5 for members or $10 for non-members.
Find tickets at www.affew.org/2022/10/31/home-gardening-restoration-on-a-shoestring-workshop.