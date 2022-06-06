AFFEW native plant sales Saturday
The annual native plant sale hosted by A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
Help protect the planet by gardening with native plants. AFFEW will offer a variety of native plants for sale. These important plant species provide nectar, pollen and seeds and are hosts for for many insects, birds and other animals. Native plants also require minimal maintenance and their deep root system absorb more water than a traditional lawn.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.