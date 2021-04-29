AFFEW to host native plant gardening workshop May 4
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World will host a Zoom native plant gardening discussion from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. The discussion is part of AFFEW’s extended Earth Day activities for the year.
The speaker will be Garret Noyes, co-owner of Birdsfoot Native Nursery, located north of Traverse City.
The public can join for an informative presentation on the benefits of adding native plants to home gardens. These amazing plants have adapted over centuries, making them easier to grow and beneficial for the birds, animals and other critters. They are better suited to handle extreme temperatures, diseases and pests in the local environment. They also adapt well to a variety of soil conditions with limited water.
Birdsfoot Native Nursery is partnering with AFFEW for its native plant sale on the second Saturday in June.
To register for the May 4 presentation, visit www.affew.org.