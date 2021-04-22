As part of its month-long Earth Day activities, AFFEW will host a Zoom presentation about organic gardening at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. Registration at www.affew.org is required.
The Organic Gardening for the Homeowner session will focus on organic gardening and the benefits of composting. Learn how to turn everyday non-meat food scraps into a rich soil for the garden. Introducing this “black gold” into the soil will help produce higher yields for gardening season. Composting is an economical way to enrich soil while reducing the amount of kitchen waste in landfills.
Speaker Alan Haslam has been gardening since preschool, thanks to his grandparents, avid gardeners themselves.
Haslam also learned how to properly trim fruit and other trees from his grandpa. He became a Certified Master Gardener and developed a veggie garden at the senior center in Hillsdale.
Haslam relocated to Ludington in 2013 and worked for Julia Chambers’ landscaping business. He took over some of Julia’s clients after she retired. He called the business Mr. NaturAl’s Gardens LLC, and promoted natural and organic methods. Alan retired in 2020 and now focuses on expanding his micro farm backyard.