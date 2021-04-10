AFFEW to host recycling presentation Tuesday
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host a Zoom presentation about recycling in Mason County from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The presentation will be given by Matt Biolette of Republic Services and Sharon Edgar of the AFFEW Board of Directors as part of the organization’s month-long Earth Day celebration.
Biolette will discuss curbside recycling available to residents of Ludington, Scottville and Pere Marquette Township, including what items are collected and where they go once received. He will also explain why these specific jurisdictions have curbside recycling access.
Edgar will cover drop-off recycling available to residents in Summit and Hamlin townships. She’ll also discuss information available on AFFEW’s website about local organizations and businesses in the area that accept specific items, either for free or for a fee.
For those who live in areas without recycling services, Biolette and Edgar will discuss why that is the case.
Registration is required. Visit www.affew.org for more information.