AFFEW to host solar panel presentation Tuesday
As part of its month-long Earth Day celebration, A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host a virtual presentation about solar panels from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The presentation will be given by Greg Oliver, who will discuss the benefits of solar power and options for homeowners. He’ll also outline the different types of installation, explain net metering and the many incentives currently available.
Oliver is a graduate of Thornwell Presbyterian Divinity College. He has experience in construction, project management, and computer platforms and systems. He has been in the solar industry for five years in a variety of roles.
Registration for the event is required. Visit www.affew.org/2021/03/14/earth-day/2 to register.
The following presentation, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, will feature Alan Haslam, who will discuss organic home gardening and the benefits of composting. Visit www.affew.org for more information.
Visit www.affew.org for updates about other Earth Month activities.