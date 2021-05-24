AFFEW to tackle invasive species in Cartier Park tonight
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) and the City of Ludington will be working on eradicating invasive plant species in Cartier Park starting at 6:30 p.m. today.
Participants will meet at the south parking lot on Rath Avenue and work from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Those who are helping are asked to wear long pants.
Tools and gloves are also helpful.
For more information about this event and others, visit the AFFEW website at www.affew.org.