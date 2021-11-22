Aglow on the Avenue, tree-lighting is Nov. 27
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Downtown Ludington Board, will welcome the holiday season with the Aglow on the Avenue Holiday Parade on Nov. 27 in downtown Ludington. The parade will start at 6 p.m. traveling east along Ludington Avenue between Gaylord Avenue and Harrison Street.
Following the parade, the community Christmas tree will be lit at Legacy Plaza. Sign up to be in the parade at www.ludington.org/c-events/c-primary-events/c-aglow-on-the-avenue.