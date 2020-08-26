Alzheimer’s Association announces free virtual support groups in September
The Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter has announced its free virtual support groups, education programs and social engagement programs for September.
“Our free support groups, programs and events offer emotional support, provide much-needed information about memory loss and dementia, and help persons with dementia and their care partners find ways to remain socially active,” said Jean Barnas, Alzheimer’s Association program services director. “During such isolating times, these are more important than ever for those facing Alzheimer’s and dementia.”
Upcoming groups, programs and events include educational programs for caregivers, social engagement programs and support groups through the month of September, starting with a three-part Living With Alzheimer’s for Caregivers, Sept. 1-3.
Programs are listed at www.alz.org. Registration is required by calling 800-2723900 or visiting alz.org/gmc/virtual.