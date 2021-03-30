Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter offers tax tips for caregivers
Caregivers for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease may be eligible for some additional deductions and tax credits, according to the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter.
“We’re hearing that, due to COVID-19 restrictions on group gatherings, normal tax prep clinics may not be as feasible this year,” said Jean Barnas, the chapter’s program services director. “We know that, while tax rules are complex and can change, caregivers likely pay for some care costs out-of-pocket and may be eligible for tax credits and deductions.”
With Michigan’s filing date extended to May 17, the Alzheimer’s Association offers the following tips for caregivers:
• Look at medical expenses. You may be eligible to deduct medical expenses for diagnosis, prevention, hospital services, some long-term care and nursing services, and insurance premium payments for accident and health insurance, from the taxes that you pay for yourself, your spouse and your dependents.
• Claim the child and department care credit on your federal income tax return if you paid someone to care for a child or a dependent so you could work or look for work, if you’re able.
• Make sure you have someone assigned with proper authority to handle your taxes if needed, like a Power of Attorney, and that they know where your important tax-related documents can be found.
• If you purchased long-term care insurance, you may be eligible for a credit or deduction on your taxes because qualified long-term care insurance premiums can be considered a medical expense.
• Look into any additional tax deductions or tax credits available to caregivers in Michigan. Each state program differs by name and eligibility requirements.
For more information and eligibility requirements, visit www.alz.org/help-support/caregiving/financial-legal-planning/tax-deductions-credits, contact Michigan’s Department of Treasury or seek help from a tax professional for advice about your state and situation.