American Legion Auxiliary thanks pizza night volunteers, customers
The Ludington American Legion Auxiliary thanks volunteers for working on the Friday pizza nights. The Auxiliary stated the volunteers did a fantastic job and were appreciated. Though it wasn’t always easy, each volunteer team worked well together to make delicious pizzas that satisfied customers. The Auxiliary would also like to thank Ray Castillo Jr., who took the phone orders every pizza night; Terri Reed who helped, in some manner, every pizza night; and Kay Hemmer, who helped when needed.
The Auxiliary also wishes to thank the customers who came in on pizza nights, without whom the season would not have been such a success.
“It was so wonderful to see the Legion filled with all your smiling faces again after the past two years of uncertainty in what was to come,” stated Auxiliary President Kim Castillo. “You all came out on Friday pizza night, and in doing so, each one of you made a difference in our veterans’ lives. Your continuous patronage on the second and fourth Fridays from October to May and with your generosity in purchasing pizzas, you have helped contribute to helping a veteran and/or their families in their time of need. You, our customers, and friends, are appreciated more than you will ever know.”
The Auxiliary looks forward to starting pizza nights again in October.