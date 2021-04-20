American Legion to hold final takeout pizza night Friday
American Legion Post 76 will host its final takeout pizza night of the season from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the legion post, 318 N. James St. in Ludington.
Seating at the post will be limited to 50-percent capacity and takeout is advised.
Orders will start being taken at 4:30 p.m. Call (231) 884-1393 or (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings are available, as are take-and-bake pizzas.
Customers should have their orders ready when they call, and be ready to provide their names as well as the type and color of their vehicles.
The total amount will be given when customers arrive to pick up their orders. Only cash and check will be accepted as payment.
Servers will call when pizzas go in the oven to minimize wait times. Pick up is in the back parking lot.
Do not get out of the car, servers will bring orders out. There will be a sign where you are to pull up. You do not need to be a member to place a takeout order.