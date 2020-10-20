American Legion to hold pick-up pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, with orders being taken starting at 4:30.
Call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message.
Fourteen-inch thin crust pizzas with several toppings will be available. People can also purchase pizzas to take and back at home.
Have your order ready when you call. Preparers will need orderers’ names as well as the type and color of their vehicles. The total amount due will be given upon arrival. Only cash and checks are accepted.
Pick-up is in the back parking lot at the American Legion, at 318 N. James St.
Do not get out of the car. Food will be brought to you. There will be a sign where people can pull up.
You do not need to be a member to place an order.