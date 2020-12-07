American Legion to host drive-up pizza night Dec. 11
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Orders will start being taken at 4:30 p.m. Call (231) 845-7094 or (231) 884-1393 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings are available. Take-and-bake pizzas are also available.
Have orders ready when you call. The Legion will need customers’ names, as well as the and color of their vehicle.
The total amount will be provided when customers arrive. Only cash and checks are accepted for payment. Customers will be called when the pizza goes in the oven to minimize wait time.
Pick-up is in the back parking lot at the American Legion, 318 N. James St. in Ludington. Orders will be brought to customers, and nobody should leave their vehicles. Membership is not required in order to buy a pizza. Orders are for carry-out only. The bar at the post is closed.