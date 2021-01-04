American Legion to host drive-up pizza night Jan. 8
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will hold a drive-up pizza night on Friday, Jan. 8. Pizzas will be made from 5 to 7 p.m. and orders will be taken starting at 4:30. Pizzas are 14 inches and thin-crust. Several toppings are available. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Call (231) 884-1393 or (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Customers are asked to have their order ready when calling. The Legion will ask for customers’ names, as well as the type and color of their vehicle. The total amount for the order will be given at the time of pick-up. Cash and checks are the only methods of payment accepted.
Customers will be will called you when their pizza goes in the oven to prevent unnecessary waiting. Pick up is in the back parking lot of the American Legion, 318 N. James St. in Ludington. There will be a sign where you are to pull up.
Customers are asked not to leave their vehicles. Pizzas will be brought to them. You do not need to be a member to place an order. Orders will be for carry-out only. The bar at the Post is closed.