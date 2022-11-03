American Legion to host Holiday Craft and Vendor Show Saturday
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76 will hold its annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The event is open to the public and will be held at the American Legion Post 76, at 318 N. James St., Ludington.
The craft show will feature Avon, D~Rena Jewelry, Swarovski Chrystal Jewelry, Pampered Chef, Bubba’s Knives, Wood Wonders, Zyia Active Wear Clothing, Scentsy, Tastefully Simple, Wings of Saturn, Dye Happy, stamped cards, sterling jewelry, cocoa bombs, fall and Christmas décor and crafts, leather, cork and wood earrings, CBD products, quilts, tupperware, crocheted items, creams, butters and aromatherapy, and Sherry Molcheck, author of “Remember the Lilies” a military mothers journey.