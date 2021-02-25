The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Seating at the Post will be limited. Takeout is advised.
Orders will start being taken at 4:30 p.m. Call (231) 884-1393 or (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings are available, as are take-and-bake pizzas.
Customers should have their order ready when they call, and be ready to provide their name as well as the type and color of their vehicle.
The total amount will be given when customers arrive to pick up their orders. Only cash and check will be accepted as payment.
Servers will call when pizzas go in the oven to prevent people from waiting longer than necessary. Pick up is in the back parking lot.
Do not get out of the car, we will bring your order to you. There will be a sign where you are to pull up. You do not need to be a member to place a takeout order.
Starting March 1, American Legion Post 76 will be open noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.