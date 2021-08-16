Anderson to speak at Old Kirke Museum Thursday
The Old Kirke Museum’s favorite historian, Dr. Bill Anderson, returns to The museum’s First Person Stories & Songs series at 10 a.m. Thursday morning to give a presentation about rural life in Danish settlements.
Anderson is a noted historian who has written 10 books — two on the Civil War — and numerous published articles, many on the Civil War and baseball. This year’s talk about rural life in Danish settlements is one he also lived, having grown up in Victory Township in Mason County.
Before and after the program his program, and on display throughout the summer at the Old Kirke, is “LEg GOdt, Play Well”, a display celebrating those great Danish building bricks in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church building in America.
Also on display are the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas depicting life in the lumber camps at the turn of the 20th century.
The Old Kirke Museum is located in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church Building in the U.S., at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.
In addition to the Thursday Morning programs in July and August, the Old Kirke is open from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month July through October, as well as by appointment by calling (231) 723-2744. The museum is also open other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation.
For more information, email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.