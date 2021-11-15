Angel Tree, summer camp ministries seek support
Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries will again offer Angel Tree and summer camp opportunities for families of inmates in county jails in Mason and Oceana counties.
This includes Oceana families with parents in the prison system. The program follows the guidelines of Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree Program. The overall success of this annual program is dependent on the participation of churches and families to sponsor a child or family, shop for the gifts for the children and sponsor a child to attend in a Christian camp experience.
Organizers have approval for a distribution/registration center in each county for families to sign up for summer camp and to pick up Angel Tree gifts and food baskets at a Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 18. In Mason County the distribution location will be hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. In Oceana County, Hart Wesleyan Church will be the distribution location on the same day from 2 to 3:30 p.m. In addition to shopping and buying and wrapping gifts, help is needed at the Christmas party to register families, serve refreshments, and to distribute the gifts and food boxes. COVID-19 procedures will be followed for workers and families.
In 2020, the Angel Tree Program reached 76 children and 34 families. The gifts and food items given benefited more than 225 family members. Several salvation and a number of recommitment decisions were shared with counselors. Four children were sponsored to attend 2021 camp at Grace Adventures in Silver Lake. Financial support for this annual ministry has come from local churches, individuals, businesses and the summer visitors worshiping at the Amphitheater in Ludington State Park.
A donation of $30 will “adopt a child” for the holidays. Any amount given to help cover the cost of our 2022 summer camp ministry will also be appreciated. Tax-deductible checks can be written to Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries (OMCI&FM) and sent to P.O. Box 807, Hart, MI 49420.
Many of the active members of the ministries reside in Mason or Oceana counties. They include volunteer chaplains, pastors, and ministry workers. An organizational goal is to establish affiliations with the Christian churches in the area to better serve each other and the community. A new ministry opportunity being implemented is to work with churches to mutually sponsor families to a summer camp experience. Local churches are encouraged to contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at (231) 425-3693 or jerrythorne@charter.net.