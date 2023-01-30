Annual Blessing of the Bikes coming in May
The 51st annual Blessing of the Bikes event will be held at 1 p.m. on May 21 at the Baldwin Municipal Airport.
The event is hosted by the Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988. Join thousands of motorcyclists as they converge at the airport to have their bikes blessed.
Entrance to the airport begins at 9 a.m. with local nonprofits selling Blessing of the Bikes apparel, patches, pins and more.
In addition to Sunday’s Blessing at the airport, vendors set up in downtown Baldwin selling clothing and bike accessories.
Although the Blessing is held on Sunday, this event continues to grow with local businesses holding activities all week.
Visit the Blessing of the Bikes Facebook page for updates and information.