Annual Run the Beach 5k is on Aug. 7 in downtown Ludington
The fourth annual Run the Beach 5k will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. with an out-and-back route that starts at Loomis Street and Rath Avenue near West Shore Bank. Runners will head to the channel to race the SS Badger out of port, trek a sand dune, and continue along the water’s edge at Stearns Park Beach, looping around the water treatment plant then back the same way they came.
“Each of the races in our series offers unique courses so runners can explore Ludington,” said Jen Tooman, race director. “The dune is a fun challenge in this race and participants enjoy seeing the Badger along the way.”
Race registration is $30 and includes a T-shirt from Gordy’s, a custom 3.5-inch finishers medal, coupons for Snyder’s Shoes and other downtown merchants, and Shine Water at the finish line. Online registration for the in-person race is open until Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at www.eventbrite.com/e/142703605325.
A virtual race option is available with online registration through Aug. 20. Race-day registration is back for this race, which has not been available since 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Packet pickup and race-day registration will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Legacy Plaza.
Dogs are not allowed on Stearns Park Beach and therefore not allowed in this race. Strollers are discouraged due to the dune climb.
Age group winners will be announced at Legacy Plaza following the race and pins will be awarded for first, second and third place.
Results will be posted online at www.webscorer.com/runludington
Proceeds from the race series are used by the Downtown Ludington Board to help fund community events, projects, streetscape and marketing. The next and final race in the 2021 series will be the Run for Your Lives 5k/10k on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.