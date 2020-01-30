SCOTTVILLE — FiveCAP is hosting its annual Mason County Walk for Warmth from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 15, starting at Community Church at 109 N. Harrison St. in Ludington.
The purpose for the Walk for Wamrth is to raise funds to help those who may need assistance in paying their winter heating bills. The organization hosts Walk for Warmth events in the counties it serves, Lake, Mason, Manistee and Newaygo counties.
FiveCAP seeks community groups and individuals to support and participate in the event. Organizers ask that participants get their friends, families, co-workers, community and church groups involved with the event. They suggest asking employer to pledge matching funds to what employees raise.
“There’s no minimum donation amount to participate, and donations are accepted year-round,” stated FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks in a press release. “We and the people we help are so graciously appreciative. These funds are vital to many living in circumstances beyond their control and facing what could be a more tragic situation."
Funds raised by pledges during Walk for Warmth stay in the county that they are raised. These funds allow FiveCAP to help area families and senior residents in emergency situations when they are barely over the threshold to meet qualifications for state or federal assistance, or when state and federal funds are exhausted or delayed.
Direct contribution forms or pledge sheets are available at www.fivecap.org or the Mason County FiveCAP office located at 302 N. Main Street, Scottville. For more information, call (231) 757-3785.