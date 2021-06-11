Apple & BBQ Festival to return to Silver Lake Sand Dunes Sept. 10-11
The Apple & BBQ Festival will make a comeback in September after a forced cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Located at the Golden Township Park at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes on Silver Lake Road, this two-day festival will take place outdoors on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 with live entertainment, events and delicious food.
The festival will observe health and safety protocols to make sure people feel comfortable. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the festival.
Guests, volunteers and vendors are encouraged to wash and sanitize their hands frequently. Masks will not be required but are welcomed.
Families and festival-goers can expect an expanded arts and crafts fair and an increased number of food vendors. Other popular features returning are the Classic auto and buggy show, kids activities, apple pie contest, the Apple-a-Day 5K, live entertainment, an amateur BBQ contest, a beer tent and more.
Information about the KCBS Professional & Amateur BBQ Cooking Contest is still being worked out. Information about those events will come soon.
Proceeds from the festival benefit organizations and programs that serve the Silver Lake Sand Dunes area. The festival gives back to various community events such as Silver Lake Fireworks, beautification projects including the flags and flowers at the Silver Lake roundabout, and projects that further the growth of the Golden Township Park at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes.
“We hope everybody comes and has a great time,” said Scott Beal, executive director of the Silver Lake Sand Dunes-Hart Visitors Bureau. “We are excited for the events return and the positive economic impact it has for the area.”
To attend, volunteer, sponsor, or to be a vendor at the event, call (231) 873-2247 or visit www.applebbqfestival.com.