Apples & BBQ Festival is this weekend
The annual Apple & BBQ Festival Located at the Golden Township Park at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes on Silver Lake Road, the two-day festival takes place outdoors on Friday and continues through to Saturday, with a culmination of live entertainment and awards.
The festival’s main event is amateur and professional cooks battling it out for bragging rights and top prizes. The professional competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, and the winner of the competition gets an automatic bid to the national competition in Kansas City.
The festival will also feature live music from Rochelle & the Spoilers on Friday night and Tweed & Dixie on Saturday. During the evening on Friday, treat yourself to a glass of beer or wine from the beer tent while experiencing great entertainment and tasty food.
New this year is an expanded arts and crafts show and a new location for the Classic Auto & ORV Show at Dune Town Mall. On Saturday, enjoy fresh produce and craft vendors, kids activities, classic cars and ORVs, apple a day 5K fun run/walk, delicious food, a beer tent, and much more.
With the festival’s wide variety of offerings, there is something to please everyone in the family. Enjoy the beautiful area, live entertainment and good food. A portion of the proceeds helps fund local charities in the Silver Lake Sand Dunes Area.
For more information, call (231) 873.2247 or visit www.applebbqfestival.com.