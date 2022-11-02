Applicants sought for new Leadership Mason County class
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking applicants for a new class of Leadership Mason County, a program designed with professional growth in mind.
The six-month program is set to begin in January 2023, with the main goal of equipping local professionals with the tools they need to identify dynamics and systems of the local community, while developing individual leadership skills.
If you are a professional with a passion for growing your career and becoming actively engaged in the community, sign up now on the Chamber website, www.ludington.org.
Applications will be accepted until Nov. 18.
“This program is a comprehensive program and forum for future and current leaders to fine tune their leadership skills and gather an awareness of trends, challenges and issues that face Mason County,” said Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the chamber. “We encourage our businesses to consider which of their employees would benefit from this training and partner with us over the next months to actively participate in this programming.”
Goals of the program include:
• developing personal leadership skills in order to maximize contributions to employers, organizations and the community;
• giving potential leaders an opportunity to meet present leaders, associate in a meaningful way with their peers, and become motivated to greater involvement; and
• creating an ongoing forum for participants to gather and exchange ideas.