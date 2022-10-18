Applications available for Jaycees fundraiser
The Ludington Area Jaycees group is wrapping up its season at the mini golf course Friday through Sunday, and the organization is gearing up to award funding to area nonprofit organizations through its Mini Golf Major Project Grant Program.
Application forms for nonprofits are available under the “More” tab at www.jciludington.org.
The deadline to submit is Oct. 31. Submissions can be emailed to jayceesfundraiser@gmail.com or sent to Ludington Area Jaycees Mini Golf Major Project Grant Program, P.O. Box 411, Ludington, MI 49431.
Last year, the Jaycees awarded a total of $30,000 to five area organizations enriching the community.