Applications due Friday for Leadership Mason County class
Applicants are due Friday for the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce’s new Leadership Mason County class.
The Chamber is seeking applicants for the program, which is designed with professional growth in mind.
The six-month program is set to begin in January 2023, with the main goal of equipping local professionals with the tools they need to identify dynamics and systems of the local community, while developing individual leadership skills.
Professionals with a passion for growing their careers and becoming actively engaged in the community are encouraged to sign up now on the Chamber website, www.ludington.org.