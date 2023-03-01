Applications due March 24 for Momentum Business Plan Competition
Local businesses and entrepreneurs have until March 24 to enter the Momentum Business Plan Competition, which will award cash and services to three winners this spring.
Any Mason County for-profit or nonprofit venture with a viable business idea, plan or invention — or existing organizations or companies with less than $250,000 in sales or revenue annually — is eligible to apply.
A complete business plan must be submitted along with an application.
A “Shark Tank”-style pitch night will be held Thursday, May 25 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts, when five finalists will present their ideas to a live audience.
A panel of judges will decide who will take top honors.
The prize breakdown is as follows:
• First place: $15,000 cash and $10,000 in business support services;
• Second place: $10,000 cash and $5,000 in support services;
• People’s Choice Award: $5,000 cash.
The competition is administered by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County and funded by the Pennies from Heaven Foundation.
Find complete rules and sign-up information at www.momentumstartup.org.