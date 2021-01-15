Applications for Employee Assistance Grants open through Jan. 25
The application period for Employee Assistance Grants opened Friday, Jan. 15.
The Employee Assistance Grants were made available by Senate Bill 748, and are designed to provide support to employees impacted by the MDHHS Gathering and Face Mask Order that took effect on Nov. 18, 2020. The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association Educational Foundation is administering this grant program.
The application period will be available until 5 p.m. on Jan. 25. The grants are not first- come, first-served and the application will be open for submissions for the entirety of the 10-day period.
Employees working in restaurants; hotels, motels, and bed and breakfasts; resorts; bars; food trucks; bowling alleys; theaters; night clubs’ golf courses; banquet halls; caterers; casinos; cafeterias; and other impacted industries are eligible.
Legal name, mailing address, social security number, and date of hire are required, as well as employer name, manager name, and a business phone and email address.
A pay stub showing proof of employment in November is needed or a letter signed by a manager, company shareholder, or company owner on business letterhead stating that an applicant’s employment was impacted as a direct result of the MDHHS Gathering and Face Mask Order of November 2020.
For more information, visit https://mrlaef.org/money.