Area Agency on Aging invites public participation during plan hearings
The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan (AAAWM) extends an invitation to the community to offer comments on its multi-year plan for fiscal years 2023-25 for Allegan, Ionia, Lake, Kent, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Osceola counties. The plan is an integral component of AAAWM’s mission to provide quality services to older adults in order for them to remain independent in their homes and communities.
“The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan values the feedback of those who reside in our nine-county service region. We encourage the public to attend this hearing and share ideas, comments, and ask questions,” says Executive Director Jackie O’Connor.
The public is welcome to join for one of the following public hearings to review and provide feedback on the plan:
• Wednesday, May 11, at 1 p.m., Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, 3215 Eaglecrest Drive NE Grand Rapids;
• Wednesday, June 8, 10 a.m., via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85428406261.
The draft will be available for review or download at www.aaawm.org.
All questions and comments should be received by 5 p.m. on June 9. Individuals can submit comments online via the agency’s Facebook page, email Sheri Harris at SheriH@aaawm.org, call (616) 222-7015, or mail comments to 3215 Eaglecrest Drive NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525.
Anyone who requires an accommodation to facilitate participation in the hearing should contact Sheri at (616) 222-7015 as soon as possible, but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.