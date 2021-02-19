Artists sought for all-women art show at Ramsdell
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is seeking artists for a new all-women art show titled “Soul Sisters.”
The Ramsdell is accepting entries from anyone who identifies as a woman. Up to two pieces of art can be submitted for a $20 fee.
The exhibit will launch on March 12 and continue through April 16.
“Soul Sisters” is being co-curated by Lynn Williams and Mary Wahr.
“A soul sister is someone who accepts you – all of you. Let’s be united in our art,” Wahr stated. “During lockdowns and separation from family, a lot of people found comfort in creating. Women were no exception. After all, creativity is nourishment for the soul.”
Williams added, “Women took on new hobbies, honed their skills for old ones, and invented new unique ones. They soothed their souls by sharing their creative experiences. This show is a call-out to all women of any age who have a creative soul and would like to share their inspiration with the community. Through the arts, we can all be ‘soul sisters.’”
For more information, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org/soulsisters-exhibit.