Artists sought for ‘Modes of Abstraction’ exhibit in April
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts invites visual artists of all ages to submit work for “Modes of Abstraction,” an abstract art exhibit taking place April 1-30.
The exhibit is open to all types of medium. Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed media, photography, pastels and acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings will be accepted. Work in 2D should be ready to hang; no yarn, string or saw tooth hangers are allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
There is a $5 entry fee for each work with a limit of three entries per artist. This exhibit is open to both LACA members and non-members.
Artwork will be accepted during LACA’s normal business hours — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — March 15 through March 26.
A public artist reception celebrating the artists of “Modes of Abstraction” will take place Friday, April 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Join for a chance to view the exhibit and meet many of the artists involved in the exhibit.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington. Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org to stay up to date on LACA events and happenings or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.