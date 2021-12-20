Ball Drop set for New Year’s Eve
The Pure Ludington New year’s Eve Ball Drop is set to return after a year off due to the pandemic.
The activities start at 9 p.m. on Ludington Avenue, with a live D.J. and a beverage area in the new Legacy Plaza space offering champagne, seltzer and non-alcoholic options.
There will also be fireworks and — of course — the biggest New Year’s ball in West Michigan.
To help encourage safe commutes, free rides to and from the festivities will be offered through the Drive Save, Drive Sober program. The Ludington Mass Transit Authority; Abrahamson’s Towing; Quinn’s Towing; Oceana Auto; Fiers Towing and Judy’s Rides will each participate, offering free rides for revelers.
For more information and updates, visit www.downtownludington.org/nye or visit the Downtown Ludington Facebook page.