Beach bonfires to return June 25 at Stearns Park
The Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced Tuesday that its Summer Sunset Beach Bonfire series will return this summer, starting Thursday, June 25. Each evening will feature music from local musicians in addition to the bonfire and views of the sunset at Stearns Park beach.
Dates of the 2020 bonfires, and accompanying musicians are:
• Thursday, June 25 with Tom Zatarga;
• Thursday, July 23 with Medium Well;
• and Thursday, Aug. 27 with Sunset Groove
“We are so happy to be able to offer this event as we originally intended, as COVID-19 has impacted many events in our community. However, we feel confident that our attendees can help us host a safe event,” said Brandy Miller, executive director of the CVB.
Attendees will be asked to practice social distancing for the outdoor events, and to bring a beach chairs, friends and family to enjoy the experience.
The Sunset Beach Bonfires are free and open to the public. They will be held from 8 to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit www.pureludington.com/sunset-bonfire.