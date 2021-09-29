Beacon Funeral Service, West Shore Market win Mason County Garden Club awards
West Shore Market and Beacon Funeral Service Pere Marquette Chapel are the winners of the Mason County Garden Club’s Landscape Design Awards for 2021.
The awards were presented during the garden club’s meeting on Sept. 23 and announced in a press release on Tuesday.
The Mason County Garden Club has given the awards to local businesses, churches and public entities on an annual basis since 1999.
Each year the entries are judged on design, plant material, maintenance and distinction.
Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, at 309 S. Washington St., in Ludington, was purchased in 2017 by owner Kirk Barz. The entire Barz family has been involved with the maintenance of the landscape surrounding this business.
The Beacon sign, supported by an appropriate lighthouse, is surrounded by perennial plantings and shrubs that continue across the front with winding borders. Plants, shrubs and white rock provide a very attractive entrance to this facility.
West Shore Market moved to its new building at 707 W. U.S. 10, Scottville, on Nov. 11, 2020. Led by owners Ivan and Rachel Hershberger, this is another example of family involvement, the garden club states in the release.
The entire family has been involved from design to maintenance. A local landscape company assisted with hydroseeding and regular mowing. The family worked together grading, preparing the ground, planting the shrubs, annuals and watering the hanging baskets.