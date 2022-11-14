Bead bracelet workshop coming to LACA
The Super Duo Bead Wrap Bracelet workshop with Marybeth Long will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 in the jewelry studio at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. Registration per session is $35 for LACA members, $40 for non-members, and includes all supplies. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Working with very small super duo beads requires fine motor skills. Students will be using a needle and thread to create the bead wrap bracelet. The wrap style bracelet will go around the wrist two times and is secured with a button clasp.
Long has been designing and teaching jewelry classes for 15 years. She enjoys sharing her love of creating with her students. She has several beautifully made super duo wrap bracelets in a variety of styles and colors on sale in the LACA gift shop.