Bears in Your Backyard event coming to Fountain
Encounters between bears and people are on the rise.
During an event hosted by a Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, people can find out what they should and shouldn’t do, and what they can and can’t do, if they find themselves in the company of a bear.
The event will be held at Citizens Sportsmen’s Club, 5586 E. Fountain Road, on the corner of Fountain and Larson roads.
There will be coffee, punch and cookies. Everyone is welcome.