Beekeepers to host one-day workshop Saturday
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County are hosting an Intro to Beekeeping 101 class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville
If your curiosity, gardening observations and pleasure in eating fresh fruit and veggies have led you to consider beekeeping, this class is a great place to begin. Build a foundation for success as you learn the basics of beekeeping from the club’s experienced “beeks.”
This one-day intensive class will acquaint you with the fundamentals necessary to get started in beekeeping. Presentations on various aspects and best practices by club leaders will acquaint you with what you need to know before you even don a protective hood. You’ll be introduced to bee biology, installation, safe handling, maintaining a healthy hive, pollination and what to expect to see in the hive as the season evolves.
Hands-on activities are planned for the afternoon sessions. Field trips will be scheduled at local apiaries through the season to provide real time, hands-on experience.
Ed Malkowski, Mason County’s own “Patron Saint of Bees,” will be back in an honored emeritus role, sharing his wisdom and love of these life-supporting creatures as no one else can.
Mason County Bee Supplies will have equipment on site to demo and for sale. Local raw honey will also be available for purchase.
To RSVP, contact Lenny at (773) 320-8828 or email ifneedbee10@gmail.com.
The workshop is free, but attendees are asked to bring cans or dry foods for donation to the local pantry.
There will be a lunch break, so bring a lunch.
Regular meetings then are held on the third Thursday of each month, sharing and learning from each other as the season progresses.
Visit the beekeepers’ website at www.scottvillebeekeepers.org.