Beekeeping 101 workshop coming in March
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County will host an Introduction to Beekeeping 101 workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at the Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville.
Ed Malkowski, Mason County’s “Patron Saint of Bees,” will be back in an honored emeritus role, sharing his wisdom as no one else can.
Mason County Bee Supplies will be on hand with all equipment needed to become a beekeeper, and pure local honey will be available for sale.
The class is free, but attendees are asked to bring a canned or dried food item to be donated to a local food pantry.
RSVP by contacting Lenny at ifneedbee10@gmail.com or (773) 320-8828, or by calling Candace at (720) 202-2715