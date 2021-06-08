Benefit for suicide prevention, mental illness awareness July 2-3 in Pentwater
There will be a sale to benefit the Wayne Elhart Be Nice. Memorial Fund from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2-3 behind the Mack Place Condo on the corner of Fifth and Hancock streets in downtown Pentwater.
The road has been rough for Barbara Davidson of Pentwater, who lost her adult son to suicide. When Davidson learned that a Pentwater High School senior had also lost his life by suicide just six short months later, she knew she had to take action to help her community and local school.
She wanted to bring the Be Nice. program, an evidence-based education program for suicide prevention and mental illness awareness, to Pentwater. Her goal was to raise money and present the gift of this program to the school superintendent the day of the young man’s funeral. Within 24 hours, 86-year-old Barbara raised $11,500 to do just that.
That was the beginning of the Wayne Elhart Be Nice. Memorial Fund, which started in 2015 to preserve Davidson’s son’s memory. It is a donor-advised fund of the Oceana County Community Foundation.
During the July 2-3 benefit, many items will be for sale, including custom made furniture, designer clothing, estate goods of crystal and pewter and numerous additional household items.
All proceeds will benefit the Wayne Elhart Be Nice. Memorial Fund, a 501c3 tax-exempt organization.