Benzie Area Historical Society announces October Academy Lecture
A lecture on growing up on a Nugent Farm in Benzie County in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s will be presented at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Mills Community House in Benzonia. This live presentation is offered as part of the Benzie Area Historical Society’s Benzonia Academy Lecture Series and is also available by Zoom.
Brothers Duane, Neil and Jim Nugent will entertain you with their tales of growing up on a farm in Benzie County in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. Starting with a brief history of the original Nugent family settlement in the county, they will describe the life that allowed the farmers, with lots of hard work and ingenuity, to be self-sufficient, caring for the land and animals, helping each other, being involved in the community, and raising responsible, honest, God-fearing and fun-loving children who could go confidently into the world. With the anecdotal stories peppered in the narrative, along with some pictures, attendees will end up with a pretty good picture of the “salt-of-the-earth” life.
The presentation is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series, held on the second Thursday of each month. To learn more about the lecture, visit the Benzie Area Historical Society’s Facebook page, its website, www.benziemuseum.org, or call (231) 882-5539.