Bidding for Spring CommUnity Auction starts today
Bidding for the 27th annual Spring CommUnity Auction is now underway online and will continue through Saturday, March 5.
Text “auctionbid” to 767278 to sign up as a bidder, then visit www.auctionbid.givesmart.com to bid on home the hundreds of available items.
The auction is hosted by the Mason County Central Educational Foundation to raise funds to benefit projects at Mason County Central Schools.
Gary Andersen of the MCCEF said about 225 items will be listed for people to bid on during the auction. He advised people to keep checking the list throughout the week to make sure they’re seeing everything that’s available.
The auction features home decor, garden supplies, entertainment items, food, crafts, outdoor items including rifles and trail cameras and more. Those who purchase trail cameras will be placed in a drawing for a Browning X-Bolt 6.5 Creedmoor.
Bidding closes at 8 p.m. on Saturday and the drawing will happen shortly thereafter.
The major item is an 11-week-old black goldendoodle puppy named Jasper. The puppy is sponsored by Dr. Lew Squires and Dr. Weston Squires of Squires Family Care Chiropractic, Dr. Ashley Quinn, Northstar Chiropractic, Ludington Chiropractic, Ingle Family Chiropractic, Hendricks Family Chiropractic and Morley Chiropractic.