Big Sable Point Lighthouse gift shop now open for weekends
The gift shop at the Big Sable Point Lighthouse is now open for the season.
It will be open on weekends only, Friday through Sunday, from now until the end of September.
New Big Sable Lighthouse merchandise has arrived and sales support the work of the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPKLA), which works to preserve, promote and educate the public and to make lighthouses accessible to all. The downstairs rooms at Big Sable will be open and free to the public to view. Masks are required for entry.
It is SPLKA’s hope to generate operational funding to make up for the loss of funding that was a result of not being able to offer tower tours during the summer. People can support the mission by buying customized walkway boards to be placed at the Big Sable or Little Sable lighthouses.
Forms are available at www.splka.org, as well as in the downtown Ludington office and at the Big Sable gift shop.
SPKLA is also asking that people remember the association when giving to the Community Foundation for Mason County on Aug. 5, for nonprofit Match Day.